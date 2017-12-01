Ligne Roset Turns Out Chic and Comfortable Seating

Furniture is not like fashion, which is an emotional hardship for those of us who want to change the living room as easily as we transform our wardrobes.

But then Marie Christine Dorner—our kindred spirit in stylish restlessness—appears with the Cover 1 sofa from iconic contemporary French brand Ligne Roset. The piece allows for the occasional design change of heart with a removable cover that is interchangeable with other seating from the Cover 1 collection.

While this notion of swapping may be appreciated by the perfectly fickle among us, Dorner’s design delves deeper. Seeking an update on the English chesterfield sofa, she envisioned a different, dramatic incarnation of the classic form, heavy on comfort and bold in its tufting. Dorner also wondered about technology and the possibility of advanced automated sewing robot—a second generation machine that could execute a complex, geometric design from the seat of the sofa toward the edges. The acclaimed French furniture house was intrigued, and took on the project. “Ligne Roset has an amazing “couture” know-how. I take a great pleasure and interest at challenging it like I did with the intricate stitching for Cover’s ‘cover,’” she says.

Utilizing a KSLO robot sewing machine, a revolutionary device used mostly in aeronautics, Ligne Roset actualized this tufted design feat, which took nine months of research and planning. With the intricate quilting and on-point technical swagger, Ligne Roset created a very neoteric result without abandoning its roots: The Cover 1 structure is made entirely of foam—a Ligne Roset signature—featuring different densities for comfort and support. “I’ve been working for Ligne Roset for 12 years now, but I think I can now feel the Ligne Roset DNA and was able to go back to the brand spirit with this all-foam design.” For more than 40 years, the multi-generational brand has been a specialist in a rare niche of clean and approachable contemporary design—the results of which can be found with the company’s 1973 hit Togo, a seating concept by Michel Ducaroy. The lounge-y, low-profile design felt bohemian, relaxed, and revolutionary for its comfort. The design has held its appeal and remains in the Ligne Roset collection.

Structurally, the Cover 1 is a layer cake of polyester quilting, ultra-flexible viscoelastic soft foam, and lining cloth. It also rebukes the notion of wood or hardware. While hundreds of upholstery options in fabric and leather exist, the cover itself can been seen as the main attraction on this debut. Dorner describes it as having the casual, tossed-over feel of a throw, capturing the duality of concept and function, and sharing yet another irrefutable characteristic with the favorites in our closet: comfort always wins.

The Cover 1 collection includes a sofa (starting from $5,110), loveseat (from $4,165), and ottoman (from $660).