Luxury Living Group Opens an Expansive Miami Showroom

Miami continues to be the hot destination for serious real estate buyers, and all of those desirable addresses will need equally impressive furnishings. Once again, we turn to the Italians, who seem to be experts at filling in every corner. The timing couldn’t be better for Luxury Living Group. The high-end Italian furniture company founded by Alberto Vignatelli has recently opened a sprawling multi-line showroom in the city’s super-charged Design District. The aptly named Living Luxury Palace houses top-tier collections from brands like Bentley Home, Bugatti Home, Fendi Casa and Trussardi Casa, along with the in-house line Heritage Collection.

Spread across three floors (and a rooftop deck sporting all the outdoor offerings) the 32,000-square-foot showroom was designed by architect Michael Maltzan, whose curved white exterior is a fitting addition to the high-gloss Miami scene. It is the third space, followed by New York and Los Angeles, for Luxury Living Group, and it represents their most expansive outpost—a well-synced decision given the location.

With Art Basel and Wynwood’s cool-kid energy continuing to bring well-heeled collectors, a design-loving set from South America, and yes, some, of the see-and-be-seen celeb crowd, Miami continues to be a must for smart design brands. “This new opening highlights the importance and great potential of the American market, where we have been operating for over 12 years,” said Vignatelli, CEO and Chairman of Luxury Living Group in a statement. “We are going through an important moment in the Group’s process of internationalization and consolidation in the retail field: our collections convey the sense of an elegant and cosmopolitan lifestyle, a perfect fit for the mood and spirit of Miami.”

While shopping for furniture has become a predominantly online activity, nothing replaces the-touch-and-try-experience. Luxury Living Group has created dedicated setting for each collection, which not only means you can lounge in architect Carlo Colombo’s sleek, low-key Trussardi seating, but also that his particular designs don’t recede next to the some of the more vivacious models—be it, Paul Matheiu’s Contour cabinet or the curvaceous Cocoon high sofa from Fendi Casa.

It’s not all plunging backs and glass-topped drinks tables, however. The showroom also has understated clients in mind. The Bentley Home collection, for example, aims for tailored combinations of leather and linen with some veneers, and the line has described by Living Luxury as capturing “the techniques, finishes, and materials associated with the best car interiors of Bentley.”

The new Luxury Living Palace also presents high-style offerings from Technogym in addition to countless other furnishings. Given the incredible range, you can expect to spend the entire day exploring the Luxury Living Palace, and likely more than once.