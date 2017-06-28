The New Marea Collection Refines the Outdoor Seating Experience

The Australian outdoor furniture brand Harbour Outdoor—designed by Sydney-born brothers Nicholas and Harrison Condo—is inspired by the siblings’ ocean-side upbringing. “We love designing collections that promote an easygoing sophistication,” says Nicholas.

For the new Marea collection, explains Harrison, “our mission was to create something bold with robust proportions and achieve lightness at the same time.” The solution? Weather-resistant olefin rope strung onto a boxy powder-coated aluminum frame.

The resulting transparency gives deep, voluminous seating, such as this new lounge chair ($843 for member; $1,125 for nonmembers), a sense of weightlessness. It’s available in a rainbow of weather-resistant fabrics.