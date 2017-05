Brooklyn-based interior designer Kathryn Scott is known for her serene approach to interiors—spaces and decor are designed to feel like sanctuaries where people can rest and replenish. Her Shifting Sands porcelain collection is no different, with a focus on soft shapes intended to reduce stress and make mundane tasks pleasurable. Each piece—like this creamer and sugar bowl ($180 each)—is available in ivory or black and features a mix of high-gloss and matte textures. (ksdsporcelain.com)