For your very own Hemingway moment: A chair that seeks nothing but contemplation and the promise of an open afternoon, preferably in autumn. The Matunuck, a solid character made in either maple or ash and leather, is not just a chair for high-class leisure. Wearing its lo-fi luxury with zero fanfare, Matunuck is a handsome reminder that furniture can be a simple proposition—just honest materials, good techniques, and a drop of nostalgia to temper a runaway ego.

Matunuck was crafted by the Rhode Island-based artisan workshop O&G Studio, a brand that excels at purist design endeavors. Founded in 2009 by Jonathan Glatt and Sara Ossana, the company is dedicated to preserving and furthering the art of the Windsor, an American furniture classic with British provenance.

Nearly every representation of early American life—bucolic or cramped—depicts a Windsor. Legend suggests that Thomas Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence in a Windsor chair. You are only required to send a text in this one.

O&G is known for their craft-first approach with a heavy emphasis on details, local craftspeople, and meticulous production. Designed by Andrew Mau, the piece represents a fruitful collaboration with the brand. Mau has created several pieces with the O&G founders, all alums of the famed Rhode Island School of Design. His designs vibe off of historic New England style and American design traditions while working in the subtlety of Chinese motifs.

Both are found in equal measure with sober lines, an unadorned form, and traditional hand-stretched jute webbing on the chair’s back. “The Matunuck is a 360-degree piece, beautiful from any angle,” says O&G co-founder Glatt. “The back is a graphic lattice of O&G’s signature spindles and the cushion is perfectly slouchy in leather, filled with just the right down and feather mix.”

The lounge features a single-piece vented leather cushion, a looser, more casual, come-as-you-token of the millennial era. The piece can be ordered in O&G’s stained finishes with a cognac or charcoal leather cushion. A matching ottoman is also available.