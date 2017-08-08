Paul Ferrante’s New L.A. Design Showroom

Celebrating 60 years of illumination and furniture design, Paul Ferrante moved its Los Angeles showroom from the Pacific Design Center to a renovated and modern version of its original space on Melrose Place. The original boutique was the first antiques store at that location, which has since become a hub for all facets of high design. The new 3,500-square-foot showroom reflects the brand’s clean neoclassical aesthetic, featuring black iron window casings and French oak floors. Inside, visitors will still find the meticulously handmade pieces designed by the group, which is headed by Tommy Raynor, cofounder and partner to the late Paul Ferrante. The mostly family-run firm continues to create bespoke light fixtures and furnishings in its Culver City factory, as well as custom reproductions.