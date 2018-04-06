Phillips Offers a Series of Special Carpets

The auction house Phillips in London has embarked on a collaborative sales program with ARTinD (Art in Design)—a London-based cooperative that seeks to foster greater synergy between the disciplines of art, architecture, and design. Its goal is to create a series of unique limited editions for the home, with each piece focusing on a specific medium or incorporating a particular design theme. For this inaugural collaboration, eight noted architects and firms were tapped to design hand-knotted silk rugs that celebrate the “golden mean”—that perfection of proportion often found in nature and long sought by artists and architects.

The visionaries chosen for the project are Ben van Berkel (Amsterdam), Peter Eisenman (New York), Norman Foster (London), Sou Fujimoto (Tokyo), Thom Mayne (Los Angeles), Alessandro Mendini (Milan), Piero and Nathalie Sartogo (Rome), and Peter Zumthor (Haldenstein, Switzerland). The results of their endeavors differed dramatically, from Foster’s literal—albeit angular—interpretation to Fujimoto’s redactive approach to his subject matter.

“Architects have almost disappeared from the custom-made interior landscape, designing the container but no longer the contents,” says Domenico Raimondo, senior director and head of design for Europe. He added, “This project required the architect to reexamine their position in relation to the design of an everyday object. The resulting eight unique works represent a prototype as well as the possibility of things to come.”

Only one of each carpet design will be available on the market, while two copies of differing sizes have been produced—one for the architect and one for the ARTinD archives. Pieces held by the archive will be available for loan to museums and art foundations worldwide, singularly or as a unique collection.

The eight architect-designed carpets will be offered in an online auction that runs from April 19 through 29. Each carries an estimate of £25,000–£35,000 ($35,400–$49,500).