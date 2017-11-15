Leaders of Luxury: Richard Landry on the Importance of Involving Clients in the Design [Video]

Brought to you by ILTM and Robb Report, the Leaders of Luxury web series explores the future of luxury through the eyes of those who are determining it—the visionaries behind the world’s premiere brands. In this episode, we sit down with Richard Landry, President of Landry Design Group. For three decades, Landry has been a leading architectural figure, distinguished by his exclusive (and often sizable) residential projects, tailored for a cadre of elite clients with myriad design tastes from traditional to rustic, coastal to modern. Based in Los Angeles, Landry and his firm are consistently awarded and recognized by the design industry.