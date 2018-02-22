5 Scandinavian Design Finds

When it comes to mid-century-modern furnishings, you could call the Stockholm Furniture Fair a hotbed of new discoveries—be it a cool reedition or a new design inspired by the present. The Swedish capital knows how to turn it out, and we love a good design show. From a desk by a Norwegian master to a rug patterned like a gem to a chair that offers a quiet retreat from the day’s distractions, the world’s largest meeting place for Scandinavian furnishings delivered once again this year. Here are five of our favorite finds from the classic brands and newcomers.