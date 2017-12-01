7 Stylish Gifts for the Enviable Entertainer

The holiday season divides us rather neatly into two camps: those who like to party and those who like to throw the party. To host is to invite joy and chaos, culinary adventure, and spirits into one’s home. As with all of the best preoccupations, style is everything. Here are a few sophisticated pieces for the cool-under-pressure host, who can pull off a fully loaded spread or a few easy drinks without burning down the house. Cheers to that.

