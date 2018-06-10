A Great Art Collection Starts with the Bed

Inspiration can sometimes be impossible to pinpoint. Creatives, makers, and historians have engaged in the who-influenced-whom debate for centuries, with some mysteries never reaching a truly satisfying conclusion. But when it comes to design, several brands have made their muses unmistakably clear. This is the season of art imitating art, as a handful of companies are starting to look fondly toward a very direct provenance. By collaborating with artists or in some instances replicating (with permission) specific works, design brands are introducing new product collections based exclusively on the artist’s whims and not the other way around. What does it mean to have a Rembrandt adorn your headboard, or a watercolor design extend to your rug? It means the classics are around for a reason—even if your prized collection doesn’t hang on the wall.