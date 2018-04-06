A Stunning Home in Japan Distilled to Just the Essentials

Acclaimed Japanese architect Kengo Kuma collaborated with celebrated French architecture and interior design studio Liaigre on a five-bedroom mountainside retreat. Set among hot sulfur springs in the Kanagawa prefecture, the property is composed of several structures—including a spa, two guests houses, a library, and a tea house—linked together by a Japanese garden. Kuma interpreted elements of traditional Japanese houses using modern materials such as glass and steel. For the interiors, Liaigre composed subtle, beautiful spaces with restraint. The studio found a natural rhythm, respecting every line and gesture—inside and out—and by selecting furnishings that were in balance with the architecture and landscape. One such piece, designed by Liaigre, is the Nagoya desk, an oak piece now available in the company’s collection.