A Theater with a Hauntingly Designed Dark Side

Immersive theater has mostly enjoyedtwo speeds: the dark psychological odysseyofSleep No More, or the messy marshmallow antics of Blue Man Group. Shanghai-based architectural firm More Design Office (MDO)has another take. The award-winning studio helmed byJustin Bridgland and Jaycee Chui created a design for the Jian Li Ju Theatre Company that shatters any separation between actors and audience. The integrative concept emboldened MDO to deploy light, shadow, volume, and space to dramatic effect, opening up the notion of architecture not only as a third player, but the main agent of this emotionally charged environment. Echoing the evocative tenets of film noir, the designers constructed a space that unfolds, snakes, and meanders like a tense fun house to inspire an immediate reaction from visitors. Tony and Tina’s Wedding this is not, but it provides a brilliant and haunting adaption of the living arts.