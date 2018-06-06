Best of the Best: 11 Design Brands with Serious Staying Power

In an era of ambitious start-ups and crowdfunding, it’s exciting to see actual longevity in the business world. The design industry has more than a few success stories with companies that have been around for a minute (or a century). Several design houses are celebrating major milestones this year, proving that there is a market for gorgeously crafted furniture, lighting, tabletop, and kitchens—even in a hyper-digital, click-and-ship world. While a few brands are family-run, multigenerational outfits, many started simply with a founder (or two) who had big dreams and the audacity to make them happen. Whether it’s a sofa or an investment piece, we’re raising a glass to the companies keeping it real