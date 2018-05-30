Design Without Borders: The Best International Design Companies to Know Now

It’s time to push beyond our decorative backyard. We have always looked to Europe and Scandinavia for interiors inspiration, or, at the very least, killer catalogs. That hasn’t change. And yes, American design is experiencing a major Renaissance, but digital access and a host of international shows mean the global design village has expanded. There aren’t enough rooms to house all the impressive work coming out. Whether it’s a high-concept sofa, a limited-edition chess set, or the most dressed-out picnic gear on the market, the time to acquire (or just admire) is right now. If you can wait for 12-weeks or more, your patience will be rewarded.