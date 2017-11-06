Dressed from Head to Throw

If it seems like fashion and interior design are inseparable these days, that would be accurate. They are a power couple, which means that the aesthetic benefits of one blend seamlessly into the other. The major arbiters of taste are not new to the home game, however; this year saw a few one name hit-makers—hello, Gucci and Tiffany—enter the field with high-wattage debuts. Those luxury houses already well-versed in luxury interiors continue to lend their signature sartorial moves to all manner of goods. They also remain fashionably distinct from the regular cast of furnishings players. If that saddle stitched sofa or perfectly poised minimalist lamp reminds you of a certain coat or classic collar detail, welcome to the stylish world where Armani, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, and Ralph Lauren can tailor every part of your daily existence.