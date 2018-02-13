Good to Know: Places and Products We Coveted in February

February means avoiding anything related to Valentine’s Day and its steady stream of unrealistic expectations. Real amore means surrounding yourself with good design. We have a few suggestions, starting with a bold premise by British studio Essence of Strength, who believe that carbon fiber is not just for race cars and adrenaline junkies but also Sunday lounging. Their sinuous carbon fiber furniture is very much part of a new design wave. And not far from the new Sonus Faber Aida floor speakers. Major sound with a new driver system and packaged well—each one has a slanted body that can be ordered in a wenge or red finish. But experiences still matter, and we found a place that gives out major laid-back weekend vibes. The newly opened Troutbeck, a throw-back inn situated in lush upstate New York with literary street cred, has world-class designer Alexandra Champalimaud to thank for its easy, understated style that ask for nothing more than stowing away with a book, a blanket, some good wine…which is our kind of romantic.