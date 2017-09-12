Beautifully Transparent Home Décor

From a four-sided glass standing shower to a crystal foosball table, these items are clear winners for the home.

September 11, 2017
Cristallino foosball table

Glass, crystal, and metal fixtures, appliances, and even toys will add style to all corners of the home. A standing shower from Drummond’s removes the shower from a corner of the bath to become a centerpiece of a suite, a new wall oven from Samsung is a fit for the tech- and design-savvy kitchen, a geometric light fixture, and a new take on a foosball game lend a lightness and airiness to every room.

