Lucky #13: Design Miami’s Next Edition Is Only Days Away

December is a good month for design enthusiasts, art lovers, collectors, and those who want to remain in their company. Everything converges in Miami, where artists and galleries will capture international attention for the 13th edition of Design Miami. The event takes December 6 – 10, timed to overlap the Art Basel Miami Beach fair, and will present a selection of furnishings and fittings that include the timeless and the cutting edge. Thirty-four galleries from around the world will be showcased in the main Galleries section of the show, and 11 will appear in the Curio (solo shows) section. We’ve asked the top exhibitors for a few pre-show highlights. Here are seven Design Miami treasures from seven important purveyors you should not miss.