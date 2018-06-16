Marble Furniture Is a Real Thing

Some of history’s greatest artworks were created in marble, yet it continues to be typecast as a material meant only for kitchen islands and bathrooms. As a counter to that “always a bridesmaid” pigeonhole, insider Italian brand Citco has been turning out modern designs that push the material in intrepid directions. The company also happens to have famous design friends: Arik Levy, Daniel Libeskind, and the late and iconic Zaha Hadid have all created furniture designs for Citco, pulling back on the bulky slab stereotypes and getting to sculptural, sinuous territory. Here’s a look at a few eye-catching pieces (one in granite) that show off the stone’s looser, cooler vibe.