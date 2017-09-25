Nine Italian Furniture Designs for Domestic Bliss

Is there anything the Italians don’t design well?

The answer is obvious, and with good reason: Top Italian furniture brands have perfected that mystifying blend of classic and innovative. They also hold the idea of home in the highest regard, making it more than a place to crash in between marathon sessions at the office. Italian design culture forbids any object from entering the house unless it brings joy, passion, and sophistication into a space. Which means, there is no such thing as a “decent” option. Instead, luxury makers at the vanguard are relentless in their pursuit of beauty—whether it’s measured in stitches, kitchen amenities, or leather detailing. Here are nine design standouts making their mark.