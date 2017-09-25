Nine Italian Furniture Designs for Domestic Bliss

A beautiful life starts with the right furnishings.

By on September 25, 2017
view slideshow
Glas Italia

Is there anything the Italians don’t design well?

The answer is obvious, and with good reason: Top Italian furniture brands have perfected that mystifying blend of classic and innovative. They also hold the idea of home in the highest regard, making it more than a place to crash in between marathon sessions at the office. Italian design culture forbids any object from entering the house unless it brings joy, passion, and sophistication into a space. Which means, there is no such thing as a “decent” option. Instead, luxury makers at the vanguard are relentless in their pursuit of beauty—whether it’s measured in stitches, kitchen amenities, or leather detailing. Here are nine design standouts making their mark.

 

 

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Home Design