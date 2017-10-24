Outdoor Furniture Just in Time for Fall (And Still Cool for Next Summer, Too)

There’s still plenty of time to dress up your outdoor space before the first snowfall—and there’s plenty of options. Deep seating with plush comfort, smart materials like weather-safe resin wicker, multidirectional weaves and textures, and chic finishes in metal and wood are giving outdoor rooms real interior sensibilities. And fire tables are sizzling, warming up decks and patios because of their versatility for entertaining. The most intriguing new 2018 outdoor models were rolled out recently at the international Casual Furniture Market in Chicago, offering a preview of how design is taking it outside. These are some of the highlights.