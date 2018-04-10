Surviving Milan Design Week

Some events are worthy of exaggeration. Just like the Oscars, the Super Bowl, Mardi Gras, and New Year’s Eve, Milan Design Week lives up to the hype. An entire industry converges on Italy’s best-dressed city next week (April 17–22) to experience the latest in furniture, lighting, kitchen, accessories, and interior design. While Salone del Mobile is the anchor show, the entire week is spent rushing from pop-ups and satellites to jaw-dropping frescoed spaces and historic sites. Is 6 days enough to see the design world’s biggest event? No, but we will suffer through the parties, design installations, fair appointments, and exhibitions just to bring you a proper report from design’s cutting edge. Giuliano Galimberti is an expert in this area. The third-generation owner of Flexform—the sophisticated Italian design brand he runs with his uncle, Pietro—Galimberti has experienced more than a few rounds of Salone. We asked him about the fair, his around-town favorites, and what he’s looking forward to this year (when the week is over).