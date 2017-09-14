The Crystal Method: Swarovski’s Home Collection Finds Another Dimension

When Swarovski does a design collaboration, the company tends to call famous friends. Last year, the preeminent Austrian crystal brand debuted Atelier Swarovski Home, a line of home accessories coauthored by design luminaries like Ron Arad, Daniel Libeskind, and late architect Zaha Hadid.

Recent additions to the collection continue to push the material into intrepid territory, with work from established and emerging designers—Tomás Alonso, Aldo Bakker, and Barbara Barry—who cut decorative crystalline forms with just enough utility. Here are five killer new offerings (available now for presale) that pump up the volume on the basics.