The Crystal Method: Swarovski’s Home Collection Finds Another Dimension

The company’s latest accessories were designed by a new cool-kids club.

By on September 14, 2017
view slideshow
Barbara Barry designed new accessories for Atelier Swarovski Home

When Swarovski does a design collaboration, the company tends to call famous friends. Last year, the preeminent Austrian crystal brand debuted Atelier Swarovski Home, a line of home accessories coauthored by design luminaries like Ron Arad, Daniel Libeskind, and late architect Zaha Hadid.

Recent additions to the collection continue to push the material into intrepid territory, with work from established and emerging designers—Tomás Alonso, Aldo Bakker, and Barbara Barry—who cut decorative crystalline forms with just enough utility. Here are five killer new offerings (available now for presale) that pump up the volume on the basics.

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Home Design