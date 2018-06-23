Your Sofa Needs a Rest. Try an Ottoman

While the sofa is a serious design essential, it’s not the only seating option in the room. Furniture has evolved to become more than a static choice, just like the living room is more than a place to watch Netflix. It’s the dining room, the entertainment space, and often your favorite satellite office. Technology and life in the 21st century insists that everything should be adaptable. Which explains why ottomans and stools are making a strong showing. Design brands are turning out sleek and stylish pieces that flex with the moment. If you’re short on seating or need to place to land a drink or tablet – or just want some design variety in your life – an ottoman is the linear, low-profile go-to. Here are five options to keep in mind when the sofa sits this one out.