The Teforia Leaf Is the Smart Tea Infuser That Makes Tea Effortlessly

There’s a science to brewing the perfect cup of tea. Does the water need to be hotter than the sun or remain at a comfortable simmer? Do you steep the leaves for 2 minutes, 10 minutes, or 30 seconds? How about the amount of leaves per cup? It is with these questions in mind that Allen Han, founder and CEO of Teforia, decided to create a machine that would be equipped with the knowledge required to brew the perfect cup of tea, every time. Intrigued, we previously wrote about the $1000 Teforia Classic, but we were understandably anxious to try out the new (and less expensive) Teforia Leaf for ourselves.

Upon receiving the stylish machine, we found that the Teforia Leaf easily blends into the décor of a modern kitchen thanks to its sleek lines and glistening white exterior. Seemingly borrowed from a counter in The Jetsons’ kitchen, the design of the carafe and infusion globe feature a double-walled construction, BPA-free plastic, and handblown borosilicate glass interiors that are both stain- and scent-resistant. Not unlike an elaborate espresso machine, operating the Leaf—which includes understanding the blinking icons and their different colors—can be a bit daunting. Save yourself some head-scratching and bouts of confusion by grabbing the setup guide and user’s manual.

The Leaf is more than a machine; it’s a system that partners the device itself with a collection of teas custom made for the Teforia. Sourced from around the world, the flavors range from green and oolong to herbal and black. They are packaged in recyclable containers, which you need to scan on the machine to ensure it knows the precise water temperature and infusion process for the leaves of each selection. Before hitting the start button, customize the tea’s strength—regular, bold, or light—for your desired caffeine level. The Teforia Leaf soon buzzes to life and begins to brew while you sit back and enjoy the show.

A few notable teas that we particularly enjoyed include Chamomile Pure herbal tea, Iron Age of Wisdom black tea, Genmaicha Blast green tea, and the Jade Dragon oolong tea. Priced from $399, the Teforia Leaf is an object of beauty that crafts quite the scrumptious cup of tea—if perhaps the process of starting a cup is a bit more convoluted than we would prefer.

We’re not entirely convinced to give up the traditional method of brewing tea just yet—it’s especially vexing for impatient tea lovers, as there is quite a bit of waiting. But for connoisseurs who appreciate the intricacies of steeping times and temperatures (to say nothing of the sleek design), the Leaf is a win.