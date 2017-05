For his new Ledge table ($14,000), master woodworker Thomas Hucker mixes art deco touches—such as black palm wood inlaid with holly—with rustic solid-oak slabs split by hand, stained black, and oiled. He set each piece of eggshell in the top’s lacquer with tweezers to create a shimmering mosaic. “I wanted to keep most of the table close in color to create some unity,” Hucker says, “and let the textures and polish talk.” (thomashuckerstudio.com)