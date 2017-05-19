The Ritz Paris Launches an Opulent Home Collection

The Ritz Paris, in collaboration with Luxury Living Group, launched its first home collection this spring, allowing customers to enjoy the timeless elegance of the hotel within their own residences. The line includes plush seating, a formal dining table and sideboard, sofas, and lighting, all accented with lavish details and textures. This Louis XVI bed (price upon request) is upholstered in the signature Ritz blue, with 24-karat-gold inlays that embody the recent turn toward opulence in interior decor. (luxurylivinggroup.com)