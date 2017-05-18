This Chandelier May Look Classic but It Has a Surprise Style Update

Since joining forces in 2000, designers Andrew Fisher and Jeffry Weisman have made a name for themselves with their chic interiors and forward-thinking furniture and lighting collections. The duo splits their time between San Francisco and San Miguel de Allende, the latter of which inspired their Gilded Cage Chandelier ($6,510). The light fixture, which replaces traditional hanging crystals with papier-mâché drops, reimagines the traditional Mexican crafts of San Miguel de Allende for a thoroughly modern space. (fisherweisman.com)