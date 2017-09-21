Bedding with a Designer Twist

There are no proper excuses for having mediocre bedding. Unless one prefers a compromised life wrapped in low-quality sheets, procuring artisan-made linens is a worthy cause.

French luxury linen house Yves Delorme has been outfitting beds, baths, and tables since 1845. In addition to the main offerings, the company’s in-store, made-to-measure bespoke program takes extra care with Egyptian cottons, fine threads, monograms, and embroideries. Clients start with percale or cotton sateen linen and choose from seven designs, embroideries or embroidered finishes, 40 thread colors, a range of monogram styles for flat sheets, fitted sheets, duvets, pillows—the options are considerable. So many choices; guidance is in order.

Those interested in a designer-approved look that shortens the style curve will appreciate Yves Delorme’s new collaboration with New York–based interior designer Sara Story. Curating the linens from the company’s Bespoke range, Story created her own Yves Delorme “bed,” pulling a selection of patterns and prints from the company—along with a fabric from her own line and a newly designed pillow—into a one-of-a-kind set of bedding and accessories. From the duvet to the boudoir shams, Story has composed a look that is layered, varied, and leaves little to chance.

The designer is known for her ability to deftly mix influences in her interiors, and she brings that sensibility to this collection with a range of nature-inspired motifs and bright colors that are tempered by classic, understated designs. Patterned or otherwise, good linen is an elegant upgrade—something most bedrooms can afford.

Sara Story’s Bespoke bedding collection is available for purchase exclusively at the Yves Delorme flagship store in New York (212.256.0926) and Beverly Hills (310.270.4210).