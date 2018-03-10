Homes for Sale
A Full-Floor Penthouse in West Hollywood Lists for $58 Million
The 7,000-square-foot residence comes with a 4,000-square-foot rooftop terrace.
Live in a Modern-Day Tree House in Northern California
Hidden among swaying wisteria, this home will take you on a Zen-filled journey—Buddha included.
A Hawaii Estate with Two Waterfalls and an Olympic Swimming Pool Is the Picture of Paradise
This picturesque oceanfront estate is on the market for $12.5 million.
An Inside Look at Some of the Hottest New Residences in Arizona
Mountain Shadows unveils 41 resort condominiums in Paradise Valley.
4 Properties That Just Might Make You Want to Move to the West Coast
From waterfront estates to a redwood retreat, these properties showcase the best of the west.
A Chic Apartment at 50 United Nations Plaza Is Perfect Home Base for Globe Trotters
The three-bedroom unit is on the market for $8 million.
4 Homes That Will Make You Fall Head-Over-Heels for France
From Paris to the Côte d’Azur, these homes were built to wow.
Leave Your Heart in San Francisco (at One of These High-End Homes)
From swanky penthouse to historic homes, these residences will make you fall head over heels for San Francisco.
Live in a Stylish Mid-Century-Modern Abode Designed by Acclaimed Architect Richard Neutra
Recent renovations make this home a dream come true for architecture aficionados.
