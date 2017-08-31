This Residential Tower in Manhattan Boasts a $65 Million Penthouse and a Joël Robuchon Restaurant

Manhattan is adding a sleek 63-story residential tower to its skyline, boasting penthouses, glamorous suites, and a two-story Joël Robuchon restaurant. Located in Midtown East’s Cultural District and adjacent to Mies van der Rohe’s stunning bronze Seagrum building is the sparkling pillar at One Hundred East 53rd Street . The visually striking glass-encased tower is in an already iconic neighborhood featuring the famed Museum of Modern Art and the forever chic Waldorf Astoria.

Designed by Foster + Partners, the building has been peaking the interest of many since its reveal in 2015, including proprietors such as George and Amal Clooney, who laid stake in a tower apartment last year. Upon entrance, one will notice the colorful and edgy art pieces that were curated by the tower’s project builder and real estate tycoon, Aby Rosen. He showcases his creative sensibilities with pieces such as a Jeff Koons sculptured balloon animal from his personal collection, bringing a vibrant energy to the clean-lined lobby.

The property is composed of 94 sky-high residential spaces that offer epic 360-degree views of the Empire State Building and Central Park. Cosmopolitan living should be focused on convenience, comfort, and a heavy dose of cultural integration—and One Hundred East 53rd Street delivers on all counts.

A showroom at the tower walks potential owners through the layout of a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath residence and an alcove loft studio. This gallery space is designed by New York–based architect William T. Georgis, celebrated for his polished and contemporary home designs. Interiors reveal 11-foot ceilings, custom lighting, travertine countertops, heated flooring, brushed oak cabinetry, Gaggenau kitchen appliances, and bronze detailing implemented throughout as a nod to the exterior of the Seagrum’s building.

For those interested in claiming a luxury alcove at this affluent address, the $65 million penthouse is yet to be sold. The 6,760-square-foot duplex, which has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, is clearly the best way to view the ever-changing N.Y.C. skyline—just open the double doors into the great room complete with floor-to-ceiling windows and sweeping views over the city. There are also optimal accommodations for guests and partygoers in the private quarters of the home.

For the owner’s convenience, the tower offers a 24-hour lobby attendant, a wellness center, rooms for yoga and Pilates, a sunlit 60-foot swimming pool, a library, relaxed lounge spaces, and, of course, a fine-dining destination helmed by Robuchon. Designed by Parisian architect Joseph Dirand, the highly anticipated restaurant will span two levels of the tower. Gourmands will appreciate the close distance to neighboring spots like the Grill, an American steakhouse, and a new food court serving a diversity of dishes. Satiation comes in many forms, and the trained concierge, called “lifestyle managers,” are available to meet the owner’s personal needs, ranging from booking a spa to running daily errands to planning global excursions for that dream vacation.

Prices for the units range from around $2.25 million up to $65 million, with sales closing February 2018. Move-ins are expected to begin shortly thereafter.