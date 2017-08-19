Entertain 1,000 of Your Closest Friends in This $100 Million Bel Air Mansion

Monuments are imposing in scale and stature for a reason; visitors feel instinctively diminutive in comparison. And you’ll get a similar feeling when you approach the $100 million contemporary estate at 10979 Chalon Road in Bel Air. Built with a steel foundation and wrapped in gray cast marble and glass, the magnificent property feels like a large-scale piece of art.

Constructed by Donald Bolin of Los Angeles–based Bolin Development in collaboration with award-winning architect Vladimir Elmanovich, the home is considered something of a collector’s item because an estate of this magnitude can no longer be constructed on a similar-sized lot due to changes in Los Angeles’s building codes.

The estate overlooks the Bel Air Country Club’s 18-hole golf course with views of the Century City skyline and, on a clear day, the shimmering Pacific Ocean from the rooftop. Despite the extravagance of the property, privacy was not an afterthought: Owners can find reprieve in the grassy garden situated on a hillside spotted with oleander, pepper, and eucalyptus trees.

Resembling a five-star Las Vegas hotel, the home boasts colorful LED lighting, a 50-foot outdoor fire feature encased in glass, a 15-foot waterfall plunging into an 80-foot swimming pool, and a two-lane bowling alley adjacent to the 25-person movie theater.

State-of-the-art technology makes this home the epitome of modern luxury. All the lighting, music, and temperature zones in the home—including in the 12 bedrooms and 23 bathrooms—can be controlled from the owner’s handheld smart device from anywhere in the world. The four-level estate includes 40,000-square-feet of covered areas capable of accommodating up to 1,000 guests and a motor court that can hold 70 cars.

Sliding glass doors along each level offer commanding views and let the California sun soak the lofty interiors. The distinct rooms include a covered atrium adjacent to a cozy smoking room, a private wine tasting space, an expansive dining hall, and a glamorous drinking lounge with floating marble bar tops looking out over the rooftop tennis court. Wood floors connect the home’s interiors and man-made materials—designed to look like stone and marble but with incomparable durability—are implemented through the cabinetry and closets.

A 4,000-pound high-speed elevator leads to the open-concept second story, inviting throngs of people to fill the space. The 5,600-square-foot master bedroom is a sprawling addition with two enormous his-and-her walk-in closets, individual bathrooms, walk-in showers, and standing tubs all encased with ceiling-high book-matched marble. A spa with two massage tables and a professional salon can be accessed directly through the garage, creating an onsite facility for healing and cosmetic maintenance. On the other side of the home, staff quarters with five bedrooms, bathrooms, and kitchen amenities can accommodate full-time help or visiting guests.

The focal point of the home’s entertainment arena is clearly the rooftop pool and fully appointed bar, where televisions hang above beer taps and wine coolers and a nearby waterfall cascades into a sparkling pool made of glass and ceramic. Consider the space a personal Shangri-La to host embassy parties, galas, charity events, and celebrations in the year-round temperate climate of Southern California.

The grassy courtyard is bedecked with lounge chairs and has a walkable skylight looking down through the atrium. The best views from the property are visible here, overlooking the manicured fairway and the skyline. A discreet staircase leads down to the putting green where one can practice before taking the game to the sprawling golf course.

The first-floor garage, which is made of solid black granite and resembles an auto showroom, can conveniently display 14 luxury automobiles with two turntables for 360-degree viewing and high ceilings for car racks to be added for additional vehicles.

As the sun dips behind the hillside, golden light softens the glossy exterior of the home. Beyond the porte-cochère, a 30-foot fiber optic light fixture dazzles above a floating staircase near the entranceway, blue LED lights line each level of the exterior, and the fire feature roars around the pool. This surreal sight is sure to tempt visitors to make the home their own. (Inquiries: Arline Bolin, belair90210@gmail.com.)