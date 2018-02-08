This $32.9 Million Beverly Hills Home Is a Flamboyant Display of Mirrors and Marble

Just above the celebrity-filled Beverly Hills Hotel on a private road lined with steep redwoods is the 14,000-square-foot home at 1000 Elden Way in Beverly Hills. The flashy four-bedroom and eight-bath estate welcomes you through a black glass gate where metal tiles resembling spinning vinyl are laid throughout the walkway and motor court. The palatial home displays crystal chandeliers, marbled bathrooms, and glittering dining nooks throughout. Encased in glass, each of the rooms looks out to the palm-fringed backyard and circular swimming pool.

The double-height grand living room reveals large marble columns accompanied by an imposing chandelier with glass blown tentacles artfully displayed. A modern fireplace seamlessly built into the wall has a color-changing feature that illuminates the plush couches lining the room, and a grand staircase wrapped in glass takes you from the living room to the three well-appointed bedrooms upstairs. The breathtaking master suite has a wall made of glass and a private balcony that overlooks the pool. Gold accents, pink-hued walls, and plush lounge chairs create a cozy reprieve against the hard-edged materials of the modern architecture. His-and-her white marble bathrooms are joined by mirrored walls and custom walk-in closets with a communal sitting area. The other uniquely designed bedrooms boast metallic silver walls, coral-colored marble bathrooms, and glass walk-in showers. A third guest bedroom can be found on the lower level along with a powder room accessed by the elevator.

Connected by marble floors, the chef’s kitchen has Concetto Caesarstone surfaces, Gaggenau appliances, Italian cabinetry, and a 52-foot long island ready to accommodate a crowd of diners. The sparkling dining room made entirely of mirrors (including the ceiling) holds a massive art-deco chandelier. (Don’t miss the adjacent sunken bar ideal for entertaining guests). For an alfresco meal, head outside to the terrace where steel support columns and marbled walkways lead to seating areas.

The backyard is a spectacle with a manicured lawn and a separate pool pavilion equipped with a scintillating mother-of-pearl spa that compliments the pool’s tilework. Catering to guests and out-of-towners is easier than you think with a three-story guesthouse dressed in the same aesthetics as the main house and offering its own dining area, gourmet kitchen, private patios, and three bedrooms. If you dare to leave this well-equipped mansion on the hill, the prestigious locale offers dining, chic wine bars, and high-end shopping.

The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Global Luxury’s Jade Mills for $32.9 million.