This $135 Million Estate Could Set a Record in Los Angeles

There’s a boxing ring, an infinity-edge pool, and much, much more.

$135 million home in Beverly Hills
Set on a five-acre promontory in Beverly Hills, Calif., the Wallingford Estate could become the most expensive home ever sold in Los Angeles County if it reaches its asking price of $135 million. Developed by Los Angeles spec developer Gala Asher (who previously sold a $100 million home on Carolwood Drive to Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores in 2016), the renovated property offers around 38,000 square feet of air-conditioned living space. A hedge-lined, gated entrance leads the way to the grand two-story abode, which feels like a secluded oasis despite being located only minutes from the Beverly Hills Hotel and other neighborhood hot spots.

Outfitted with 12 bedrooms and 24 baths, the palatial property has something for everyone. There’s a 155-foot infinity-edge swimming pool overlooking the surrounding canyons (reportedly the largest ever built in the Beverly Hills area), a modern living room with a fireplace and sliding glass doors that lead to a deck made for lounging or sunbathing, and a lush yard where residents can host the ultimate summer soiree or backyard barbecue.

Sports lovers will have reason to rejoice: an indoor sports facility showcases a boxing ring, a weights and cardio gym, basketball and pickleball courts, a glass viewing gallery, a sports bar with a video wall, and indoor and outdoor lounges where residents can gather with guests after a friendly competition. There’s no need to worry about trimming down the guest list when throwing your next party, since the property has a 10-car garage and parking for 80 additional cars. Additional amenities include a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a caretaker’s house, and a two-bedroom guardhouse.

Ginger Glass of Coldwell Banker holds the luxe listing.

Earlier this year, a Malibu mansion formerly owned by Peter Morton changed hands for $110 million, making it the most expensive home sold in Los Angeles to date.

