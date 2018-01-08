One of the Last Remaining Units at 150 Wooster in New York City Lists for $14.75 Million

Located in New York City’s historic SoHo neighborhood, 150 Wooster is an eight-story ground-up project that blends in with the surrounding Cast-Iron Historic District buildings thanks to its Danish brick facade and detailed cornice. Developer KUB Capital divided the building into just six apartments (five full-floor lofts and a duplex penthouse), guaranteeing that each boutique dwelling would offer plenty of space. After going on the market in late October, the residences were quickly snapped up: Four of the six abodes are currently in contract, including the $35 million penthouse.

Unit 2, which just hit the market with an asking price of $14.75 million, is the last residence in the building to be released. With 1,904-square-feet of outdoor space, Unit 2 offers more exterior living space than any unit in the building save the penthouse. A landscaped private garden and outdoor kitchen create a peaceful retreat amid the city, giving prospective buyers plenty of space to pass leisurely evenings by grilling, meditating, or entertaining friends.

Inside, the loft-like residence has four bedrooms and four baths spread out across 4,389 square feet. Large-scale windows serve as an homage to the original SoHo artists’ residences of the 1960s and ‘70s, and millwork baseboards and large-plank fumed white-oak floors add character throughout.

After entering through a keyed elevator, residents will be ushered into a private entry gallery that leads to living and dining areas separated by a sculptural gas fireplace. In the chef’s kitchen, a Danby marble island and countertops pair perfectly with top-of-the-line appliances and a sizable walk-in pantry. Designed to be an over-the-top escape, the master suite features a bath with a custom Danby marble vanity, Danby marble mosaic floors and walls, a six-foot soaking tub, and a separate water closet.

The home has been pre-wired for a smart home automation system and Lutron motorized shades. It is also equipped with a fully integrated Lutron lighting system.

Emily Beare of CORE holds the listing.