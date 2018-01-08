// RR One

One of the Last Remaining Units at 150 Wooster in New York City Lists for $14.75 Million

The unit features four bedrooms, four baths, and nearly 2,000 square feet of outdoor living space.

January 8, 2018

Located in New York City’s historic SoHo neighborhood, 150 Wooster is an eight-story ground-up project that blends in with the surrounding Cast-Iron Historic District buildings thanks to its Danish brick facade and detailed cornice. Developer KUB Capital divided the building into just six apartments (five full-floor lofts and a duplex penthouse), guaranteeing that each boutique dwelling would offer plenty of space. After going on the market in late October, the residences were quickly snapped up: Four of the six abodes are currently in contract, including the $35 million penthouse.

Unit 2, which just hit the market with an asking price of $14.75 million, is the last residence in the building to be released. With 1,904-square-feet of outdoor space, Unit 2 offers more exterior living space than any unit in the building save the penthouse. A landscaped private garden and outdoor kitchen create a peaceful retreat amid the city, giving prospective buyers plenty of space to pass leisurely evenings by grilling, meditating, or entertaining friends.

150 Wooster in New York City

Living Room  Courtesy Photo

Inside, the loft-like residence has four bedrooms and four baths spread out across 4,389 square feet. Large-scale windows serve as an homage to the original SoHo artists’ residences of the 1960s and ‘70s, and millwork baseboards and large-plank fumed white-oak floors add character throughout.

After entering through a keyed elevator, residents will be ushered into a private entry gallery that leads to living and dining areas separated by a sculptural gas fireplace. In the chef’s kitchen, a Danby marble island and countertops pair perfectly with top-of-the-line appliances and a sizable walk-in pantry. Designed to be an over-the-top escape, the master suite features a bath with a custom Danby marble vanity, Danby marble mosaic floors and walls, a six-foot soaking tub, and a separate water closet.

The home has been pre-wired for a smart home automation system and Lutron motorized shades. It is also equipped with a fully integrated Lutron lighting system.

Emily Beare of CORE holds the listing.

150 Wooster in New York City

Bathroom  Courtesy Photo

