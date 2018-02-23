This $15.9 Million Home Overlooks Downtown Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills

Perched on a promontory overlooking the Sunset Strip, 1625 Woods Drive offers 270-degree views of downtown Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills. Developers Agustin Rodriguez and George Jordan of ANR Development Company (who have built, renovated, or restored nearly 4,000 homes over the past 23 years) and architect Birgit Hansen of Hansen Design created an open-concept, ultramodern abode that maximizes the surrounding views.

Spread across 6,733 square feet, the haute home is outfitted with four bedrooms, four full baths, and two powder rooms. Modern flourishes abound throughout, from a rooftop deck with a fire pit, a wet bar, and 360-degree views to a gated motor court and a two-car garage. Fleetwood windows and doors, 10- to 14-foot ceilings, and expansive walls of glass add to the home’s airy, free-flowing feel. A temperature-controlled wine cellar with titanium leathered stone and distressed wood bottle racks serve as an eye-catching backdrop.

The gourmet kitchen shows off honed quartzite countertops, Miele appliances, custom cabinets, and a center island that doubles as an eating nook. A floor-to-ceiling fireplace is the centerpiece of the dining room, which opens to a terrace overlooking the yard. Equipped with a wraparound balcony and floor-to-ceiling glass, the master suite functions as a secluded, sumptuous escape. And the master bath—which comes with a bookmatched, Sequoia-brown, leathered quartzite shower and a polished stainless-steel tub—is equally impressive.

Outside, an infinity-edge swimming pool with a spa offers panoramic views of the City of Angels. The home is located next to Case Study House #22, the Stahl House, a modernist home designed by architect Pierre Koenig that is one of the most famous (and most photographed) homes in the city.

The home is currently on the market for $15.9 million. Ernie Carswell of Carswell & Partners and Chris Pickett of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.