Exclusive: $17.5 Million Modern Bachelor Pad in Beverly Hills Is Made with Swiss Perfection

The Swiss—known for their hand-crafted luxury watches, iconic chocolates, and clean-lined modern architecture—continue to set the bar for quality across many fields. The byproduct of their culture is renowned architect Roland Schallibaum, who maintains the Swiss standard of perfection in each of his buildings, from condominiums in Zurich to an AIA award-winning home in Los Angeles. Of particular note is his newest property (slated to hit the market in early 2018), which has a water feature at the entryway behind paneled gold cutouts that artfully interpret the rising sun’s rays, skylights that warm the home’s slick edges, and an infinity pool that takes you into a paradise of comfort and prestige.

This stunning example of modern architecture is located at 2341 Gloaming Way in L.A.’s affluent Beverly Hills neighborhood. Rising out of the hillside, the anthracite-colored, angular abode glints with gold geometric paneling. In total, 38,000 panels of fiber cement frame the building, keeping the home well-insulated by design.

Roland focused on three high-end materials (steel, concrete, and oak) when creating the sleek four-bedroom bachelor pad. His symbiosis with the outdoors is articulated in all of his properties, and for this home he specifically infused traditional feng shui practices, highlighting the five basic principles of wood, fire, earth, metal, and water to promote peacefulness. The color scheme is mostly muted shades of gray, with oak wood used to warm the sleek interiors. Ceiling-height windows throughout provide reflections of the rolling hills and Pacific Ocean beyond, taking you into a mirrored hall of scenic viewpoints whether you are in the great room, the master bedroom, or looking upwards from the road below.

Occupying 7,000 square feet of interior space and another 1,800 square feet of covered decks, the home has ample room for a bachelor who wants to entertain (the motor court and two garages can hold 16 to 18 cars) as well as for the individual who wants solace on the mountainside. Beyond the large tinted windows is an interior that is reminiscent of a museum, blended with comforts like plush couches, radiant-heated concrete flooring, oak framing and stairways, and five modern fireplaces.

The LEED-inspired home was based on the Swiss energy label, Minergie, and ultimately uses almost half of the energy of a conventional home by working in sync with nature. Solar panels are used for the hot water and the pool, and eco-friendly materials like 100 percent cotton carpeting, natural wood, and low-VOC paint are present throughout. By bringing nature into the design, Roland avoided any wasted space and utilized Mother Nature’s sustainable greenery—as evidenced in the rooftops covered with succulents and drought-resistant plants to create further insulation.

One-way windows offer privacy, and the specially treated frames are designed to be fire-resistant and weather-proof. In addition, the air-tight home utilizes three-pane glass windows with thematically-inflated tubes that keep all outside air from coming in. This allows for the air flow inside to be kept at the owner’s perfect temperature as the air is filtered, circulated, and cooled throughout.

On the main floor, 12-foot ceilings pair with floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors. The outdoor veranda features a 12-person dining table, a lounge with a modern fireplace, and a sprawling 40-foot infinity pool with an integrated Jacuzzi (which cost half a million dollars alone). In addition, the back patio boasts Mediterranean palms and concrete benches, allowing guests to find reprieve in the garden.

Inside, you will find a clean-lined kitchen with Austrian steel countertops, Gaggenau appliances, a teppanyaki (Japanese grill), and induction heating stovetops. Run your fingers over the counters, sinks, and wall appliances and you will find little disruption of the surface, since everything is set into the concrete foundation to create a minimalist’s ideal culinary space. Floating above the 12-person dining table is a stunning chandelier with copper branches and over 100 glass teardrops hanging from a massive piece of natural oak that connects through the kitchen ceiling.

Upstairs is what Roland calls the library/art gallery, where oak bookshelves and sculptures line the hallway. Each of the four sound-proof bedrooms have their own sleek bathrooms (with glass showers and vibrant green and purple tilework) as well as private outdoor areas. The master suite occupies the entire backside of the top floor and is lined with a private deck. The spa-inspired master bath features a sauna, a standing tub, and a large walk-in glass shower. Further on in the suite is an expansive closet, a lounge area, and a covered community deck with its own fire-pit and a paneled retractable roof that opens and closes with the push of a button.

The future owner can fill the 1,000-bottle wine room to the brim, cue up a movie in the theatre designed with an 85-inch Sony T.V. and plush recliners for seven, and light up the outdoor grill for a sunset dine-in experience with envious views.

The home will be listed by Paul Lester of the Agency.