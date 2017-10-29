$185 Million Swiss Castle Hits the Market in St. Moritz

Imagine lounging by the fire with a glass of whiskey as you enjoy a picturesque view of the Swiss Alps from your seven-level mountain escape. You can do just that at Lonsdaleite estate, a $185 million St. Moritz property that sits on a dashing throne of snowcapped mountains in the Engadin alpine valley region.

At just over 43,000 square feet, Lonsdaleite is a portrait of sharp geometric lines and neutral tones that drape the property in unrivaled elegance. The dramatic entryway leads to the grand reception, where 35-foot floor-to-ceiling windows frame the mountains and rectangular strips of mink cover an entire wall opposite the dual-arched fireplaces. Off to the side of the grand reception is a crushed-red-velvet-encased library, complete with a secret office hidden behind one of the scarlet walls.

The breakfast nook gets a whimsical touch with its 24-karat gold-leaf wall and $145,000 bespoke egg sculpture that adorns the ceiling. The nook’s shape mimics that of a cracked egg, a unique architectural choice that ties the theme together. The warm and inviting atmosphere is ideal for a relaxed morning spent sipping on an espresso before hitting the slopes.

Journey underground via glass stairs that lead to five en suite bedrooms. Each room features buttery-soft Loro Piana-cashmere-covered walls and stunning bathrooms dressed in rare stone. Not to be missed is an entertainment lounge designed specifically for guests, where a gold-covered ceiling displays fantastical flair with its 178 floating Swarovski-crystal candles. A short trip up the elevator leads to a private level reserved for the master suite, which showcases a white Scandinavian fox-fur rug and an enormous white-onyx master bath with a 360-degree glass shower.

As part of its cavernous underground lair, the estate has a wine cellar, state-of-the-art cinema, spa (with a pink Himalayan salt room, hammam, sauna, subzero ice chamber, and private massage area), and subterranean pool and Jacuzzi that glide beneath an immaculate ceiling of Venetian artwork.

With some of the best slopes in the world at your fingertips, the estate rightfully comes with a ski den that has direct outdoor access to the slopes and a private chairlift. Dry coats, gloves, and boots are in the den, where you can warm up near the fireplace. Rounding out the staggering number of amenities is the six-car garage with a convenient turntable, making getting in and out a breeze. It’s no wonder that this modern-day castle is the priciest pad in Switzerland.

The property is listed by Senada Adžem of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.