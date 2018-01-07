// RR One

This $22 Million Beverly Hills Villa Will Make You Feel Like You’ve Been Transported to France

The 11,838-square-foot home mansion has six bedrooms, nine baths, and a backyard made for entertaining.

By on January 7, 2018

Set on a one-acre lot north of Sunset Boulevard in Beverly Hills, Foothill Manor is a fairytale-esque estate encircled by verdant gardens and fruit trees. A secluded driveway and motor court with a fountain lead to the 11,838-square-foot French villa, which marries classic European architecture with modern decor throughout. High ceilings, herringbone wood floors, and detailed plasterwork give the space a timeless feel, while multiple French doors open to outdoor terraces and covered loggias that overlook the manicured grounds and statues below.

A wrought-iron door ushers residents and guests alike into a striking double-height entrance with limestone floors, elegant columns, a chandelier, a sculptural staircase, and doors made of wrought-iron and glass. Six bedrooms and nine baths are located throughout the two-story mansion. From the double formal living room to the wood-paneled library to the posh screening room, the spacious home was designed to entertain a crowd.

French Villa in Beverly Hills

Foyer  Photo: Courtesy the Agency

The soothing master suite includes dual marble baths, walk-in closets, a sitting area, and French doors that open to a balcony. In the chef’s kitchen, a large island and state-of-the-art appliances are located next to an eat-in breakfast nook. Sliding glass doors lead to a poolside outdoor dining area for a welcome change of scenery. The home is also equipped with a sauna, wine cellar, gym, and parlor.

French Villa in Beverly Hills, California

Dining Room  Photo: Courtesy the Agency

In the backyard, a European-style swimming pool and fountain are surrounded by manicured lawns. And a romantic rooftop terrace with a fireplace and dining loggia offer sweeping views of Beverly Hills and the estate’s enchanting gardens.

Though lush landscaping makes the villa feel like a remote retreat, it is located just minutes from Beverly Hills hot spots like Rodeo Drive and Christie’s new flagship.

The European estate is currently on the market for just under $22 million. Stacy Gottula of the Agency holds the listing.

French Villa in Beverly Hills

French Villa with Swimming Pool in Beverly Hills  Photo: Courtesy the Agency

