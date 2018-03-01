Bel Air’s Billionaire Row Boasts a New Residence with Smarts

Bel Air is home to some of the world’s most expensive listings, and the new Amalfi Bel Air estate fits right in with the larger-than-life spectacles sprinkled across the hillsides. The Mediterranean-influenced mansion uses smart technology to turn on lights, cue the music, and control the indoor climate so you don’t have to. State-of-the-art automation ensures a more energy-efficient home and elevates the owner’s experience at the touch of a button (or two). Amalfi Bel Air has over 60 surround sound Dolby audio speakers, a 110-inch video wall with four 4K TVs, quick control Lutron lighting throughout the entire crib, and wall-mounted iPads that control everything from the thermostat to security cameras.

The 14,500-square foot, seven-bedroom home gleams with Travertine stone flooring, Murano glass chandeliers, vibrant LED lighting, a 14-seat movie theatre, and floor-to-ceiling glass windows that open to the ocean views beyond. White interiors compliment the coffered ceilings and arched doorways that frame the museum-like abode. Dotted with marble fireplaces and plush leather furniture, the great room is an airy sanctuary with sliding glass partitions that open to the furnished patios.

Take the elevator to the master wing to get even more dramatic views. The spacious master bedroom is joined by a private office with walnut flooring and 12-foot ceilings as well as a large terrace where you can bask in the year-round sunny climate. His-and-her bathrooms have steam showers, heated flooring, limestone soaking tubs, and vanity stations.

The lower level is an oasis for oenophiles. An 800-bottle wine display is lit up from behind ceiling-height glass panels for an artful showcase of your favorite varietals, and a custom Monaco Italian marble buffet made for entertaining is located just outside the room. Other spectacular rooms include a movie theatre outfitted with a 4K projector screen, a luxe lounge with glass onyx walls and a waterfall bar, and a private lanai with a double-sided fireplace for a cozy outdoor gathering.

To round out the amenities, a shimmering infinity-edge pool occupies the lower level, and a putting green looks out to the sweeping valley below. The home is listed for $24.5 million by Mark Goldsmith of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury.