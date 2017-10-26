A $28 Million Washington Estate with a Stunning View of Mount Rainier

Located at the edge of Lake Washington in Medina with a southern view of Mount Rainier, Medina Waterfront Estate is a beautiful 5,300-square-foot home currently listed for $28 million, making it the most expensive residence for sale in King County. The secluded sanctuary, hidden by trees and surrounded by gardens, was designed to highlight the surrounding landscape. An entrance driveway with landscaped hedges and Seafoam rose trees welcomes all guests into the nature-centric oasis.

Built in 1929, the home features historic details such as a clinker-brick exterior that gives the property a timeless charm. With six beds and six-and-a-half baths, the home provides an abundance of entertainment space. A 700-square-foot guest loft designed by esteemed architect George Suyama offers guests a kitchen, bedroom, full bathroom, and great room.

Set on 150 feet of water frontage, the home provides endless opportunities for adventure on Lake Washington. Other amenities of the home include a clay tennis court, pony shed, boathouse, and secret garden designed by landscape designer Robert Chittock. A reflection pool and sundial garden offer complete serenity and escape amidst budding roses and shrubbery. Herringbone pathways and the Bowman Garden—which consists of all-white English gardens—grace the outdoors, giving the Pacific Northwest estate an English touch. A lake lawn, boxwood gardens, a fruit orchard, and a camellia garden create an astounding landscape and retreat into nature. The property grounds are registered at the Smithsonian and have been used for several events and fundraisers, including charity events featuring artist Dale Chihuly’s captivating glass artwork.

The peaceful estate is listed by Sotheby’s International Realty for $28 million.