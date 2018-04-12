A Behind-the-Scenes Look at a $30 Million Penthouse with Sky-High Views of New York City

When the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown opened in Tribeca in 2016, travelers were treated to luxe rooms and suites, a world-class spa, a fitness center, and—for those longing for a more permanent stay—157 one- to six-bedroom residences. Located at the corner of Church Street and Park Place near One World Trade Center, the Robert A.M. Stern–designed tower offers exquisite living spaces and access to a wealth of five-star resort amenities. (Case in point: The 38th floor holds a screening room, spa, and 75-foot swimming pool.)

Situated on the 82nd floor of the building, the 4,538-square-foot Penthouse 82

takes modern living to new heights. Soaring 870 feet above Tribeca, the residence boasts floor-to-ceiling windows that offer unrivaled views of Midtown Manhattan, the Hudson and East Rivers, the New York Harbor, and the Statue of Liberty. A reception hall leads into the open-air penthouse, where natural tones and modern refinement are evident throughout. With three bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, the penthouse fits family and guests comfortably.

Solid white-oak cabinetry and Colorado white marble countertops in the kitchen create a sleek and soothing environment, while a St. Tropez limestone fireplace in the library adds warmth and comfort to the space. Neutral seating and beige drapes balance the contemporary dining room table and the soaring floor-to-ceiling windows. Custom-designed window benches offer a comfortable place to enjoy the views.

Outside, four corner terraces overlook the sensational cityscape and provide a range of outdoor entertaining spaces for alfresco dinners, parties, and other endeavors. “As the highest private outdoor space in a residential condominium in New York, Penthouse 82 is truly the jewel in the crown of Four Seasons Private Residences,” says Melissa Ziweslin, senior managing director of Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group.

The New York penthouse is listed for $30 million. Corcoran is handling sales and marketing for the building.