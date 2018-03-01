This $77.5 Million Holmby Hills Mansion Has Ties to Hollywood

A Holmby Hills estate owned by Brad Grey, the late chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures, was listed last week for $77.5 million. Known as the Grey Estate, the two-acre property is hidden between double wooden steel-framed gates on Carolwood Drive. Envisioned by architect Howard Backen, the free-flowing home artfully merges nature and design. A chic reclaimed teak exterior and steel-and-glass windows and doors create an airy Southern California escape that exists in harmony with its verdant surroundings.

Spread across 12,782 square feet, the haute home comes with five bedrooms and 12 full baths. Designed by Atelier AM, the interiors are a playful mix of crisp whites and grays, exposed wood beams, and floor-to-ceiling glass windows. A private elevator leads to the second-floor gallery, where a sumptuous master suite and his-and-her bathrooms overlook the Century City skyline. Four additional en suite bedrooms make up the guest wing of the residence.

On the main floor, the open-concept great room features a vaulted ceiling with exposed wood beams, a wood wall defined by a fireplace, and sliding doors that lead outside. The studio-quality movie theater is an ideal place to gather with family and friends, while a private den with a bar and office promises much-needed peace and quiet at the end of a long day. A kitchen, open dining areas, and a light-drenched sunroom with a stone fireplace round out the indoor amenities.

Transitioning seamlessly between indoors and outdoors, the residence has a center courtyard with olive trees, a swimming pool, an organic fruit orchard, a vegetable and herb garden, and an outdoor farm-to-table dining area. Manicured gardens designed by British landscape architect Miranda Brooks surround the home and offer views of the surrounding hills. The property also features a separate amenity building with an elevated walking bridge, gyms, and steam and sauna rooms.