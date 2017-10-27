// RR One

Own a $33 Million Israeli Villa Set on the Edge of the Mediterranean Sea

White and gold tones elevate the home’s interiors with Versace inlay, chandeliers, and marbled flooring.

By on October 27, 2017
Milaya Villa, Israel
The elegant Milaya Villa adorns the coastline in Tel Aviv’s distinguished neighborhood of Herzliya Pituach, a coastal community known for its wealthy residents, white-sand beaches, and balmy climate. Just a few minutes from the shoreline of the Mediterranean Sea is the classically designed home encased in modernity with sliding glass doors, decadent chandeliers, and a long list of elegant trimmings.

Beyond the gilded private gate, white spherical statues line the walkway to the front door, and a gorgeously manicured lawn with artistic hedge work and vivid flowers create a romantic setting. With a footprint of around 8,600 square feet, the home offers six bedrooms and eight marble baths accompanied by a mosaic of marble and wooden parquet flooring, Versace inlays, crown molding, and even a 14-karat gold-plated bathtub. Luxurious drapes, sumptuous lounge chairs and couches, and integrated mood lighting all create a home that caters to comfort without missing a beat of decadence. The sleek kitchen has a lofty center island surrounded by modern cabinetry, decorative columns, and top-of-the-line Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.

Milaya Villa, Israel

View to the backyard  Photo: Courtesy Israel Sotheby's International Realty

A baroque staircase takes you up to the whitewashed bedrooms with silver TV stands, polished walk-in closets, and both angular and floor-to-ceiling glass windows, allowing sunlight to flood the interiors. The master suite is framed by views of the azure seascape, and the spa-like bathroom is ideal for relaxation, with gold-plated detailing seen throughout and an ornate freestanding tub shaped like a high heel, adding a flirtatious element.

Sliding glass doors open to the outside, creating an easy transition to and from the outdoor swimming pool, which is set along the length of the tree-lined backyard. With multiple entertaining spaces, a game room with a pool table, and a gymnasium wrapped in glass, there is little reason to ever leave this modern palace.

The home is listed by Israel Sotheby’s International Realty for $33 million.

