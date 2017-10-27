Own a $33 Million Israeli Villa Set on the Edge of the Mediterranean Sea

The elegant Milaya Villa adorns the coastline in Tel Aviv’s distinguished neighborhood of Herzliya Pituach, a coastal community known for its wealthy residents, white-sand beaches, and balmy climate. Just a few minutes from the shoreline of the Mediterranean Sea is the classically designed home encased in modernity with sliding glass doors, decadent chandeliers, and a long list of elegant trimmings.

Beyond the gilded private gate, white spherical statues line the walkway to the front door, and a gorgeously manicured lawn with artistic hedge work and vivid flowers create a romantic setting. With a footprint of around 8,600 square feet, the home offers six bedrooms and eight marble baths accompanied by a mosaic of marble and wooden parquet flooring, Versace inlays, crown molding, and even a 14-karat gold-plated bathtub. Luxurious drapes, sumptuous lounge chairs and couches, and integrated mood lighting all create a home that caters to comfort without missing a beat of decadence. The sleek kitchen has a lofty center island surrounded by modern cabinetry, decorative columns, and top-of-the-line Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.

A baroque staircase takes you up to the whitewashed bedrooms with silver TV stands, polished walk-in closets, and both angular and floor-to-ceiling glass windows, allowing sunlight to flood the interiors. The master suite is framed by views of the azure seascape, and the spa-like bathroom is ideal for relaxation, with gold-plated detailing seen throughout and an ornate freestanding tub shaped like a high heel, adding a flirtatious element.

Sliding glass doors open to the outside, creating an easy transition to and from the outdoor swimming pool, which is set along the length of the tree-lined backyard. With multiple entertaining spaces, a game room with a pool table, and a gymnasium wrapped in glass, there is little reason to ever leave this modern palace.

The home is listed by Israel Sotheby’s International Realty for $33 million.