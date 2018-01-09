A Sculptural Waterfront Estate in Miami Beach Lists for $38 Million

Situated at the water’s edge on La Gorce Island in Miami Beach, Fla., 34 La Gorce Circle is a newly constructed spec home that has been introduced to the market for $38 million. Built on a site that sold in 2014 for $14 million, the modern waterfront home features seven bedrooms, eight full baths, and two half baths. Spread across 11,000 square feet, the two-story manse has Ipe-wrapped exteriors, a living bougainvillea wall, a meditation garden with 30-foot-tall bamboo, and an eye-catching spiral staircase that is encircled by a water feature.

Spanish limestone and European white oak floors, floor-to-ceiling walls of glass, and pocket doors that open to the lush lawn are present throughout the high-end home. The open-concept floorplan includes a glass-enclosed wine room, a six-seat movie theater, and a gym. The main chef’s kitchen is outfitted with Boffi and Gaggenau appliances, and a secondary custom-built is designed for staff usage.

The home’s second story—which includes four bedrooms and a living room—can be accessed via the staircase or a private elevator. Each of the bedrooms come with glass balconies, walk-in closets, and travertine marble, but the master suite takes it up a notch with a wraparound balcony, a kitchen with a wine cooler, his-and-her baths and closets, and a glass-enclosed gym with a steam shower and outdoor shower.

Set on 140 feet of water frontage, the mansion offers views of Biscayne Bay and downtown Miami. A zero-edge swimming pool with Italian glass mosaic tile is equipped with a spa and gas heater, while the pool terrace offers a summer kitchen and waterfront cabana. For the best views in the house, head to the rooftop terrace, where multiple lounge areas overlook the turquoise water and cityscape.

The home, which also boasts a three-car garage with impact glass doors, has been listed by the Jills.