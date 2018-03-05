4 Homes That Will Make You Fall Head-Over-Heels for France

From medieval cities to white-sand beaches, France is a treasure trove of natural beauty. House hunters looking for a home in the European hot spot should put the following four homes on their list of possibilities.

Villa Mandara (Èze, France)

Juliana Distefano

Located in Èze, a mountaintop commune in the Côte d’Azur that dates back to the Middle Ages, Villa Mandara is tucked into the mountainside near the shimmering blue waters of the Mediterranean Sea. With endless sea views, tranquil gardens, a tennis court, and an infinity pool, this newly constructed compound can rival some of the hottest French Riviera havens. The one-of-a-kind estate is composed of 11 bedrooms and 11 full baths, providing an abundance of space for residents and guests.

With a main house, two guest homes, and a guardian apartment, the exquisite estate offers 10,979 square feet of living space. Portuguese travertine flooring as well as a mix of Italian, Calacutta, Arasbacatta, Onyx, and Mosaic stones are scattered throughout the villa, adding an elegant touch to the seaside estate. Polished Italian furnishings grace the kitchen and pair well with the sleek Gaggenau appliances. Floating glass lights star in the massive double living room, which opens to a breathtaking terrace and pool overlooking the vast sea. The lower level of the main house holds a sports room and an underground 12-car garage.

Trek to the top of the commune to find castle ruins and a cactus garden that offer panoramic views of the sea, or head to the heart of Monaco, which is only 10 minutes away by car.

Peter Illovsky of Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s International Realty is representing the property. Price is available upon request.

Townhouse on rue Crillon (Paris, France)

Livia Hooson

In Paris, the Old World often meets the new, igniting the City of Lights with a fresh take on history through its many distinct neighborhoods and sophisticated modern homes. One certainly gets a sense of all this while strolling up to the gated archway of this $23.5 million Parisian mansion on rue Crillon. The neoclassical façade was originally built in 1869 but underwent a $14 million renovation in 2013.

The-story townhome, located within Paris’s Old Centre, has seven bedrooms (including a 650-square-foot master bedroom), multiple walk-in closets, an eat-in kitchen, a billiards room, a music-recording studio, a wine cellar, and a massage room. But perhaps the most extraordinary feature is the indoor swimming pool, which is equipped with a built-in hammam and surrounded by pillars reminiscent of a Turkish bath. The aesthetic serves as a continuation of the home’s classic style, while nearby changing rooms ensure privacy.

White House (Côte d’Azur, France)

Bekah Berge

The South of France is many things: a picturesque oasis characterized by azure waters, a haven of historical architecture, a romantic destination that has inspired many an artist, and a damn good place to sip a glass of Bordeaux. Nestled within the pristine paradise of the French Riviera, this newly listed villa offers direct access to the popular tourist destination.

The recently renovated waterfront property is a portrait of angles and curves, with a handful of outdoor terraces and balconies jutting out from the crisp white façade. Spread across 2,690 square feet, the Art-Deco villa features five spacious bedrooms and five full baths. A vision in white, the home displays gleaming tile accents, an elevator, and an abundance of windows that flood the rooms with plenty of natural light. Contemporary fixtures and state-of-the-art appliances transform the kitchen into a culinary haven perfect for a casual meal or a nine-course dinner party.

A striking white spiral staircase leads to the rooftop, where residents and guests can admire panoramic views of the sea or sip champagne in the Jacuzzi. Those who are feeling a bit more adventurous can head into Old Town and peruse the local market for farm-fresh fruits and vegetables as well as an array of cheeses, olives, and meats that will make the perfect charcuterie tray.

The property comes with private beach access, a rare and unusual treat on the Cap d’Antibes. It is listed by Peter Illovsky of Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s International Realty for around $10.4 million.

Log Home (Val-d’Isère, France)

Samantha Brooks

From the outside, this 6,500-square-foot log home looks perfectly in line with its neighboring, cozy French-Alpine chalets. But its interiors are an unexpected mix of not-so-subtle luxury. An upper-level glass-bottom floor, an indoor rock-climbing wall, and an indoor swimming pool with chromotherapy lighting are just some of the welcome surprises in the residence, which also includes a double-height atrium with palm trees.

The newly built home features seven bedrooms and an otherwise relatively neutral color palette that layers rich materials of fur, leather, and suede alongside the home’s rugged exposed timbers and raw stone. The modern manse is listed for roughly $10.6 million.