Exclusive: Live Next to Oprah in a $45 Million Montecito Estate

Inspired by the villas surrounding Italy’s Lake Como, the estate at 1627 East Valley Road in Montecito is a modern take on rustic waterfront properties noted for their lush gardens and mozzafiato (breathtaking) views. Southern California’s similarly beautiful coast—coveted for its rugged cliffs, pristine beaches, and year-round temperate climate—makes this 10-acre property a dreamy escape in one of the area’s most prestigious neighborhoods. The previous owner, self-made billionaire Ed Snider, owned the Philadelphia Flyers and was chairman and founder of the entertainment company Comcast Spectator. Perhaps the best part: Oprah owns the neighboring home.

Follow the private driveway lined with oaks, Monterey pines, cypresses, and manicured shrubs to the estate’s stone-columned exterior, where French oak doors lead to the artistic interiors. Spread across 22,000 square feet, the home displays grand windows, high ceilings, and decorative, baroque, French-influenced details fixed with modern comforts. Evoking a European ambiance, the home has sparkling chandeliers, custom molding, distressed oak parquet flooring, Murano-glass light fixtures, and hand-painted artwork on the living room walls.

The eight-bedroom, 13-bath abode is ideal for hosting magnificent galas and events. A 15-person dining room with a hand-painted mural and 18-light Murano-glass chandelier offers epic views of the ocean. For those feeling a bit rowdier, the game room sports a pool table, stained-glass bar, and televisions, while an 1,800-bottle brick wine cellar and home theater with recessed lighting and velvet lounge chairs provide additional fun.

The state-of-the-art kitchen features Sub-Zero appliances, Miele dishwashers, two islands with limestone countertops, and panoramic ocean views. A private kitchen, which could be used as a chef’s station, is set off the breezeway near the four-car garage. In addition, a library boasts coffered and beamed ceilings, leather paneling, an onyx chandelier, a red-marble and fossil-stone inlay fireplace, and doors that open to the glistening pool.

Limestone and marble floors and winding stairways with bronze railings lead to the upstairs bedrooms with outdoor patios. For an indulgent staycation, head to the self-sustaining master suite via a private stairwell, where mountain and ocean views dominate. The 2,000-square-foot multiroom suite has four private terraces, heated floors, a large marble shower, dual-facing vanities, modern bidets, and a kitchenette.

Windows open to the salty scent of the Pacific Ocean, and a limestone-tiled terrace wraps around the perimeter of the home facing the Santa Ynez Mountains. Outside attractions include a manicured lawn, a sizable pond with water feature, verdant rose gardens, budding gardenias, four marble fountains with elaborate statues, a fruit orchard with avocado and lemon trees, a tennis court, and a glass-tiled pool lined with palm trees.

The pool’s spacious pavilion has chandeliers, a limestone fireplace and mantel, a minibar, a single bedroom with wood Venetian blinds, an expansive bathroom, a laundry room, and private access to the garden. And the two-bedroom guest house includes a full kitchen, pine cabinetry, and a private patio and deck that open to the orchard.

Only a five-minute drive to the San Ysidro beach, the grandiose property is set high above lower Montecito looking out to the Channel Islands.

The home is listed for $45 million by Mauricio Umansky and Santiago Arana from the Agency.