5 Residences with Serious Space for Cars and Outdoor Toys

For car collectors and outdoor enthusiasts, having enough space to house your cars, boats, and outdoor toys is of the utmost importance. From Canada to Miami, we’ve found five exceptional properties that have large, dedicated spaces to maintain and showcase your collection all in one place.

6501 South County Line Road (Burr Ridge, Illinois)

A 22-car heated garage is the standout star of this 30,000-square-foot estate. The eight-bedroom property, located just 30 minutes from downtown Chicago, also includes another 15,000 square feet of covered terraces. After attending to your automotive collection, retire to an imperial master suite that includes a custom walk-in dressing room and two separate showers. You can then enjoy a meal prepared from the expansive, pro-grade kitchen and relax in any of the outdoor living spaces. It is listed through Christie’s International Real Estate/Conlon for $10.95 million.

568 Senanus Drive (Saanichton, B.C.)

If most of your toys are of the maritime variety, this waterfront estate 30 minutes north of Victoria is the home for you. The 5.95-acre parcel has 800 feet of shoreline with two deepwater docks and a registered boathouse. Inside, the 10-bedroom main house features classic Pacific Northwest decor with updated styling, bay-facing windows, and a totem pole rising in the midst of the home’s main staircase. Should you need a break from tending to your vessels, the property also includes horse stables, a riding ring, and a separate recreation center. It is on sale through Christie’s International Real Estate/Newport Realty for $4.54 million.

8593 South Albion Basin Road (Alta, Utah)

This four-bedroom residence is located just minutes above the Alta ski resort—and it even includes a Snowcat to get you to town. The nine-passenger machine glides through the heavy Utah winter with ease (the gravel road is easy to navigate in the summer). The property itself is an architectural beauty designed to take advantage of dramatic mountain views from every room. It’s available through Luxury Portfolio International/Windermere Real Estate Utah for $3.9 million.

6479 144th Avenue (Holland, Michigan)

This ultimate lake house sits on 40 gated acres near the eastern shore of Lake Michigan. While the four-bedroom residence is special on its own, the property’s defining feature is a short walk down a temperature-controlled tunnel. That walkway leads to a 12,000-square-foot, two-story garage capable of housing all of your weekend machines. The building was conceived both as a shop for works in progress and as a place to show off the end results. You’ll also be able to entertain plenty of friends and family on the custom outdoor terrace with prep space and in-ground pool. The sum of its features equals a special getaway excellent for a quick stay or long-term rest and relaxation. It is listed through Beacon Sotheby’s International for $4.95 million.

Oceana Bal Harbour (Miami, Florida)

The former Bal Harbour Club in Miami is being transformed into a striking 28-floor, 240-unit oceanfront condominium building. Those lucky enough to own one of its eight penthouses (priced from $25 million) will have access to a private underground garage with enough room to park four cars. Having a penthouse with its own four-car garage is a perk rarely found in residential condominiums—and it’s especially unusual in Miami buildings because of the city’s low water levels. Residents can request any of their prized cars through a valet app service; washing and cleaning is offered on-site, as well.